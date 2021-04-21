Gaithersburg’s Arts on the Green invites you to go “Walking with Shakespeare” from 1 to 4 p.m. April 24 at Observatory Park, 100 DeSellum Ave., Gaithersburg. Experience William Shakespeare’s most celebrated plays as they come to life on this unique walking tour. Entries are timed, and up to six individuals may register as a group. Masks are required. Suggested donations of $5 per person will support the Arts Barn, Gaithersburg’s home for the performing and visual arts.
In the merry month of April (the bard was born on April 23, 1564) and stroll past six iconic love scenes, encountering wandering minstrels along the way. The scenes last approximately 10 minutes, and all pathways are accessible. This program is recommended for ages 12 and older. Rain date is May 1.
Participating theater arts program partners include A Taste For Murder Productions, Rockville Little Theatre, The Montgomery Playhouse and Victorian Lyric Opera Company.
This program is part of the City’s Green Month celebration that features activities that celebrate and improve the environment all April long. This year, in-person and virtual events include a self-guided tree walk, an informational film about food waste, discussions about water quality and recycling, community clean up opportunities and a story telling celebrating the wonderful world of frogs.
For more information, call 301-258-6394 or visit www.gaithersburgmd.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.