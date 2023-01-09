Baristas from all shops and walks of life are welcome to come behind the bar at Gravel & Grind 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 to battle it out for the title of Frederick’s Best Latte Artist.
Reserve your spot and pay a $10 entry fee (cash) upon arrival. Entry fees will enter the pool. The winner takes the pool, along with a prize courtesy of Gravel & Grind.
