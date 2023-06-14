When the team of nearly three dozen volunteer docents reported for training to learn how to guide visitors through this year’s 16th annual Barnstormers Tour and Plein Air Paint Out, they were taught how to “read” the historic barns that make up the tour.
“It’s kind of like a book, and we’re teaching them how to read that book because it’s not quite written out there in letters,” said Dean Fitzgerald, a docent trainer and founding member of the event, which will be held on June 17 and benefits the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation.
Saying that reading the architecture and markings in a historic barn is like decoding the biblical stories depicted on cathedral windows, he explained. “This is even much more abstract than that because a lot of those stories in those stained-glass windows are known stories. In this case, a lot’s left to interpretation.”
Fitzgerald, who owns a company that repairs historic buildings, said in some cases, documents or family stories shed light on when and how barns were constructed or used, but most of the time, that information must be inferred from carefully studying the structures themselves.
One of the newly trained docents, Kevin Oyler, who grew up on a farm and had a career in construction, said Fitzgerald taught the docents to pay attention to small details, which can reveal a lot of information. For instance, examining the way the barn’s joints overlap each other will often tell docents which side of the barn was constructed first, which in turn suggests the structure’s primary use.
“Some barns had pretty specific uses. Some of them were built really just to store hay; some of them were built for milking cows only,” Fitzgerald said. “In some barns, they milk the cows and store the hay. In other barns, they’ve got the cows, the bull, the horses and the pigs and chickens in there, and they had the hay and grain.”
In some cases, the information provided in the barns can be deceptive, so no one discovery can be taken at face value in isolation. For instance, many people think that dates carved in a beam or stone are sure indicators of when the barns were either started or finished. But it was common for materials to be salvaged from older barns, so those dates need to be verified, Fitzgerald said.
“[Fitzgerald] talks about how to determine the age, and you do that by looking for clues like how the beams were made,” Oyler said. “Were they made by a sawmill or were they made by hand?”
Many of the human-made markings inside of barns are even less clear than dates, Fitzgerald said, and remain largely mysterious, even to trained barn readers.
“We may see tally marks like someone was keeping score written on the wall. What was that for?” Fitzgerald mused. “I don’t mean just a group of five tally marks. There will be a group of 1,000 tally marks. It’s not like we’ve just seen that once; we’ve seen that in barns many times.”
Because those types of markings often appear in or near grain storage areas, Fitzgerald thinks they were used for counting grain, but he has trouble imagining what units they represent (buckets, barrels, wagonloads?) or whether they measure grain coming in or going out.
One of the things Fitzgerald appreciates about the Barnstormers because it allows visitors to view those types of small details, which are rarely ever seen by the public.
“If you grew up in Frederick or Walkersville in town, you had very little chance to see the inside of one of these [barns], let alone have a docent explain to you what this goofy thing is for,” he said. “There’s some pretty odd-looking things you’ll see, tools from the past.”
The oldest barn on this year’s tour, which covers nine barns in the Utica and Creagerstown area, was built around 1780 on the Pennterra Manor. The estate was founded in the 1750s by Nicholas Carroll. Fitzgerald said it’s notable for having been in continual use since that time, and that evidence from all the different periods of use is still visible in the barn and around the property. The historic manor home is periodically open for special tours, but docent-led tours of the barn are rare.
Children who go on the tour will see an abundance of common and exotic farm animals at the barns.
While docents lead visitors through the tour’s barns, artists will be busily making use of them as inspiration for plein-air paintings that will go up for auction at the end of the day.
To end the day, Brookfield Farm will host the art show and auction, with live music and food available.
Erik Anderson is a freelance writer in Frederick who cares about few things more than the history of his community. Email him at erikanderson07@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.