Every year, the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation chooses a different geographic area of the county to highlight during their Barnstormers Tour and Plein Air Paint Out.

The Sept. 10 event, now in its 15th year, will feature barn tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and gathering at the host barn from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for an art show and sale, food and live music.

Dwasserba
Oops my second thought seeing the “barn selector” was, gosh, it’s like everywhere you look, we all married that same guy with the red shirt fashion sense 😂

Dwasserba
Oh! Two thoughts! My sister and hus bought an abandoned farm in PA when we bought here. Ours was a new build. They bought theirs for the BARN. I always had trouble mentally getting past the house that came with it - even after the first baby they lived in a third of it with only a couple rooms upstairs livable. We had slept in the one room pre-baby because it had…a ceiling. A wonderful pastoral view but peeling stained floral wallpaper from a horror movie. I took a smoke alarm with us. So many adventures with the house which 40 years later is a much admired grand Queen Anne with a wraparound porch et al. Newbies think it was restored, but it was a simple rundown huge farm house that had been a rental for decades. A heater vented through a window, oh my and bad foundation issues. It was jacked up for starters. All the while people showing up to paint the barn, admire the barn, board horses. My sister kept adding on land, blocked a quarry on and on. Today it’s quite a place with easements for wetlands etc., like 250 acres of ponds and Scottish cattle and goats and gardens. The barn burned one winter in the middle of the night about 15 years ago. The animals were rescued but the barn was a loss. They have a painting. Anyway I have experienced barn appreciation close-up.

