Every year, the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation chooses a different geographic area of the county to highlight during their Barnstormers Tour and Plein Air Paint Out.
The Sept. 10 event, now in its 15th year, will feature barn tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and gathering at the host barn from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for an art show and sale, food and live music.
Designed as a fundraiser for the nonprofit, the event features a self-guided tour with on-site docents highlighting historic barns and educating visitors on the county’s rich agricultural heritage, while artists and crafters create pieces inspired by the scenery.
This year’s event focuses on barns in the Sam’s Creek area of Libertytown, New Windsor and Union Bridge.
Once the nonprofit members agree on a location, they turn to volunteer Don Ludke, who works to secure eight barns for the tour. Instead of calling, texting or posting on social media, Ludke takes a more personal approach. He drives around the selected area and scouts out barns that would be a good fit for the tour and serve as sources of inspiration for the plein-air artists. And then, he simply knocks on the front door to see whether the owner would be interested in participating.
Their reactions usually go three ways, he said. Some slam the door in his face — which he understands. Others are intrigued by being a part of the event and ask for him to get back in touch after they have had a chance to consider the offer. The final group are those who are immediately thrilled and have been awaiting an invitation for the annual event for years.
“You meet all kinds of interesting people,” Ludke said. “I enjoy doing it. ... It is a fun way to give back to the community and Landmarks [Foundation].”
The location of the barns is released to individuals who buy tickets, but Ludke has a special connection to a barn featured. One of his ancestors built the structure and several family members are buried in a cemetery on the land. The property was sold by his family in 1952, and he has no memory of being in the barn. Ludke did, however, grow up doing farm work in barns in the area. He will be a docent at the farm during the event. When looking at the history of the structures, some are hand-hewn barns built in the 19th century, while one was completed in the early 20th century. The oldest barn on the tour is estimated to have been built in the late 18th century. Starting out as a log barn with two cribs, the structure has gone through several iterations over the years, mainly in the parlor level.
Dean Fitzgerald, Landmarks past president and owner of Fitzgerald’s Heavy Timber Construction, said each barn on the tour is pretty different from the others featured. “Sometimes on the tour, we have barns that are identical, like the same guy built them all, but these are all pretty unique,” he said.
Sam’s Creek is an old agricultural community that was built on farming. “It is a bit of a rolling hill topography up in that part of Frederick County,” Ludke said. “It is pretty cool how they stick that barn right on the side of the hill, and there it is. How the hell they got in and out of some of them I have to wonder. Very innovative. It is pretty cool how people would have worked so hard to make a living off the land. It is pretty impressive.”
Docents on-site will discuss unique aspects of the barns, as well as how parts were used for farming. Some have threshing floors in the center of the barn, while others have a small room in a corner to store grain. Other barns have milking equipment from different time periods, so folks will get to see how the practice was done in the past.
The event will also teach participants about how hay was stored and the evolving modernization of the practice. Initially, the hay would be gathered up loose, piled on a wagon and brought into the barn to be placed in the haymow. Sometimes farmers would use a crane on a metal track powered by a horse, mule, donkey or old tractor to lift up large amounts of loose hay in a hay fork. Later generations began gathering hay into square bails while in the field. Once in the barn, they would use a chain drive lift that would take the hay up for someone to stack them.
Foundation members hope participants take away an awareness of the historical aspect of barns in the county.
Ludke’s wife, plein-air artist Jen Ludke, said Europe has castles so residents can see history in modern times, and Frederick County has barns that offer the same perspective.
Mary Mannix, vice president of the executive committee, notes the Landmarks nonprofit exists to promote the preservation of the county’s historic sites, structures, natural landmarks and communities. Since the county has changed so rapidly over the past couple decades, she hopes those new to the area who attend the tour will take away a better understanding of the agricultural history and the differences found in various cities and towns across the county.
Fitzgerald wants participants to learn about our ancestors and how they lived and labored, including valuing hard work and building enduring structures.
“It really comes to principles,” he said. “It was their principles that guided them or influenced them to do such things that outlasted themselves. I would really like to see more of our community doing things not just for ourselves and not even for our children but doing things that will benefit our grandchildren, our great-grandchildren that have not even been thought of or born yet. Our ancestors did a lot of those things, trying to leave the world better. I really would hope that folks would catch on to that and try to bring that home into their own lives.”
(2) comments
Oops my second thought seeing the “barn selector” was, gosh, it’s like everywhere you look, we all married that same guy with the red shirt fashion sense 😂
Oh! Two thoughts! My sister and hus bought an abandoned farm in PA when we bought here. Ours was a new build. They bought theirs for the BARN. I always had trouble mentally getting past the house that came with it - even after the first baby they lived in a third of it with only a couple rooms upstairs livable. We had slept in the one room pre-baby because it had…a ceiling. A wonderful pastoral view but peeling stained floral wallpaper from a horror movie. I took a smoke alarm with us. So many adventures with the house which 40 years later is a much admired grand Queen Anne with a wraparound porch et al. Newbies think it was restored, but it was a simple rundown huge farm house that had been a rental for decades. A heater vented through a window, oh my and bad foundation issues. It was jacked up for starters. All the while people showing up to paint the barn, admire the barn, board horses. My sister kept adding on land, blocked a quarry on and on. Today it’s quite a place with easements for wetlands etc., like 250 acres of ponds and Scottish cattle and goats and gardens. The barn burned one winter in the middle of the night about 15 years ago. The animals were rescued but the barn was a loss. They have a painting. Anyway I have experienced barn appreciation close-up.
