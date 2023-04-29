Bands from across Maryland took the stage at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater on Saturday with different tunes but a common goal: to shred for the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County.
The local nonprofit was the beneficiary of its first-ever Battle of the Bands that day, which was also presented by Jarad Bowens and his Frederick-based company Benefactor Events.
Bowens came up with the idea for the competition after meeting Timika Thrasher, executive director for the Boys & Girls, through the county Chamber of Commerce.
Together they teamed up to invite bands to compete for a grand prize, including an opportunity to produce a record at Frederick Recording Studio, with the backing of M&T Bank, local businesses and music lovers.
Both Thrasher and Bowens said the purpose of the event was also to bring attention to the Boys & Girls Club, which, despite its national presence, is rooted and funded locally in Frederick County.
"They have a national recognition, but the idea that they are nationally funded is incorrect," Bowens said. "And so I wanted to try and help raise awareness to that particular point. I knew that they had the infrastructure and the support in the community to help pull off an event like this."
Thrasher said the money from the event would help fund the Boys & Girls Club's summer programs, which are right around the corner.
"School is about to be out," Thrasher said. "[Families] are trying to find something for their kids to do that isn't going to cost an arm and a leg, and that can get kind of difficult."
Event organizer Stephen Kay said they raised over $10,000 through Battle of the Bands, which Thrasher said will help future Boys & Girls Club programs, too.
Germantown-based pop punk band Címontì won placed first on Saturday, with Frederick-based POINT OF ROCK winning the crowd favorite award.
Thrasher and Bowens said they hoped this year's Battle of the Bands was the first of many.
Thrasher, who has been in her position for about a year, has grand plans to expand the Boys & Girls Club and its place in the Frederick County community. Battle of the Bands is one way to do that.
"That's my long term goal: To bring all of the kids from all the different backgrounds together," Thrasher said.
