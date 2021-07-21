Beer and spirits releases this week in Frederick County and beyond.
Smoketown Brewing/Smoketown Creekside
Beer: My Best Girl Hazy DIPA
Release Date: Tuesday, July 20, 2021
What's the deal? On of our most popular beers is back on draft!
—
Beer: 2 Potatoes Session IPA
Release Date: Friday, July 23, 2021
What's the deal? A single hopped sessions IPA using Idaho 7 hops. This juicy beer has a pronounced tropical fruit aroma with a tasting hint of black tea. It’s an IPA with a low ABV — a fun taste of summer.
—
Beer: Elderberry Sour
Release Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021
What's the deal? Our newest sour is a collaboration with Mount St. Mary's University. Proceeds go to help raise funds for the construction of their new School of Natural Science and Mathematics! Beautiful deep red color, with a tart bright flavor that's distinctive of Elderberries, this beer is a more traditional sour with nothing but fruity goodness!
Cushwa Brewing Co.
Beer: Cush IPA
Release Date: Wednesday, July 21, 2021
What's the deal? A hazy, crushable IPA with a bouquet of fruit, berries, and pine. The flavor is lightly jammy with a bready malt backbone to balance.
—
Beer: Pop Up Helicopter
Release Date: Wednesday, July 21, 2021
What's the deal? New all Motueka hopped Double IPA release.
Idiom Brewing
Beer: Burst Your Bubble (Mango Blood Orange)
Release Date Thursday, July 22, 2021
What's the deal? With a perfect mix of tropical mango and refreshing blood orange, this might be our best hard seltzer yet; but we'll let you be the judge. This gluten free treat is so perfectly juicy, light and crisp you won't want to stop at just one!
—
Beer: Pils Freak (DDH Motueka & Nelson)
Release Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021
What's the deal? In this iteration of our rotating New Zealand Pils, we explore the mix of Nelson and Motueka hops, but with a Double Dry Hop twist! This takes the session-able brew you've come to expect and gives you double the hop flavor. More pronounced notes of white grape, light citrus zest and slight bitterness to round it all out and leave you wanting more!
—
Beer: Kindred Spirits
Release Date Thursday, July 22, 2021
What's the deal? Same beer, new label! A mix of pale malts, flaked oats and malted wheat. Hopped in excess of 8# per BBL. With a mix of tropical flavors. We pick up pineapple, lemon, line, guava and lychee.
—
Beer: Heavy Artillery
Release Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021
What's the deal? NEIPA — Hopped with Citra Incognito and double dry hopped with Galaxy & Nelson.
Fourscore Beer Co / Cushwa Brewing Co
Beer: G.O.A.T.’s Secret Sauce
Release Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021
What's the deal? Blackberry/Cranberry/White Chocolate Ice Cream Smoothie-style sour. Part of a mixed 4 pack basketball themed collaboration with Cushwa Brewing Company
—
Beer: Mr. 81
Release Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021
What's the deal? Grape Soda/Lemonade Ice Cream Smoothie-style sour. Part of a mixed 4 pack basketball themed collaboration with Cushwa Brewing Company.
—
Beer: Sycamore Sam
Release Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021
What's the deal? Kiwi/Key Lime/Cheesecake Ice Cream Smoothie-style sour. Part of a mixed 4 pack basketball themed collaboration with Cushwa Brewing Company.
—
Beer: King of the Bubble
Release Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021
What's the deal? Raspberry/Lemonade/Bubble Gum Smoothie-style sour. Part of a mixed 4 pack basketball themed collaboration with Cushwa Brewing Company.
—
Beer: Tunnel of Love
Release Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021
What's the deal? Strawberry Ice Cream/Churro Smoothie-style sour. Collaboration with Cushwa Brewing Company.
Rockwell Brewery
Beer: BIG Chrispy
Release Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021
What's the deal? BIG Chrispy! Czech Pilsner. Single Malt, Single Hop. Crushable Classic Beer! In Collab with Uncapped and our biggest fan Chris Sands!
—
Beer: Fruit in a Pint NO. 3 - Key Lime Pie Sour
Release Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021
What's the deal? 7.0% ABV #3 in our Fruit in a Pint Sour Series! "My, My, My, - My Key Lime Pie!" You are going to summer swoon over this one! Great mouth feel, loads of key lime, pie crust and the right amount of lactose to balance the sour!
