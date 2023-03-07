App Trail_Ed Garvey shelter.jpg

There is no better time than right now to challenge yourself with a hike on the Appalachian Trail. March and April are prime hiking months in Maryland, due to the cool days and dearth of bugs and snakes.

I recently completed the Maryland portion of the AT, that ancient footpath that stretches nearly 2,200 miles from Maine to Georgia, over one of the oldest mountain ranges on Earth.

Greg F
People should note that there are black bears out there. Common sense and maybe a can of bear spray may be a good idea. I’ve also personally seen a mountain lion just outside Smithsburg. Land owner even caught it in camera. . Just so you know you aren’t the only critters out there.

