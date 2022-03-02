Who are you and how would you like others to see you? A rich variety of artists answered that question by sharing their unique visions for TAG/The Artists Gallery's juried show, “Being Seen.”
The exhibit's juror, Matt Klos, is an artist, educator and the co-owner of Baltimore's Exeter Gallery. Out of more than 300 entries, he selected 35 for exhibition in TAG's historic space. Five works will be honored with cash prizes: $500 for First Place, $250 for Second, and $125 for Third. Three Honorable Mentions of $50 each will also be awarded.
"Being Seen" opens Friday, March 4 and closes on Sunday, March 27. TAG will host a reception as part of Frederick's First Saturday festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. March 5. An awards presentation is scheduled for that evening at 5:30 p.m.
Though not eligible for prizes, TAG's member artists will also show a selection of work. For more details about the exhibit, visit theartistsgalleryfrederick.com. TAG is at 501 N. Market St., Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.