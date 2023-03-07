TAG/The Artists Gallery presents its second juried show, “Being Seen,” in which artists create works hoping they will capture the imagination of the viewer. Art requires an audience and must move from the studio to the gallery to be seen, interpreted and felt.
Artists have answered the call of “Being Seen” with an array of styles, media and subjects, through masterfully executed, perplexing and uniquely beautiful works. By visiting TAG in March, visitors assist the journey of each piece of art from studio to “Being Seen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.