This is a question that gets asked over and over: “Sure, water tasting might matter, but only to a handful of old men in Canada, right?”
Actually, water tasting has a huge impact on Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
This is a question that gets asked over and over: “Sure, water tasting might matter, but only to a handful of old men in Canada, right?”
Actually, water tasting has a huge impact on Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
The Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting is the largest and longest running water tasting in the world. When it started in 1991, the organizers never imagined the impact the event would have on the town and the world of water. Over the years, over 735 distinct waters from six continents, 59 countries and 47 states and D.C. have been tasting in the competition.
If you happen to be in a grocery store in Bosnia, the bottle you pick up will have a Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting medal on it — if you choose the good water. You’ll find this stamp of approval displayed on thousands of bottles sold all over the world. Sometimes, the only English words on a label are Berkeley Spring.
Arthur von Wiesenberger will serve as water master and is responsible for training the judges at this year’s event, which will be held on Feb. 24 and 25.
The event also includes a seminar, Water: Beneath the Surface and Around the Globe, which takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 24. This will also be livestreamed.
New this year, Project WET (Water Education Today) will host three exhibits at the event, two of which are interactive. They will also present at the seminar.
Come by The Country Inn on Feb. 25 to learn from Project WET, and visit the public tasting table to sample waters — bottled, sparkling and municipal — from all over the world.
Learn more at berkeleyspringswatertasting.com.
Features Editor
Lauren LaRocca is features editor at the Frederick News-Post and also works as an herbalist and astrologer.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Highlights Frederick City and county student artists and performers in grades K-12. Particip…
Volunteers are needed to help adults in the community gain essential literacy skills, includ…
Myersville-Wolfsville Historical Society will present Susan Yano, co-director of the Blue &a…
Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley partners with local businesses to hist its inaugural …
We welcome community submissions to our calendar. Post your events in the full calendar, under "Calendar & events" above.
Highlights Frederick City and county student artists and performers in grades K-12. Particip…
Meeting link
Volunteers are needed to help adults in the community gain essential literacy skills, includ…
Myersville-Wolfsville Historical Society will present Susan Yano, co-director of the Blue &a…
Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley partners with local businesses to hist its inaugural …
Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" an…
AYCE pancake, sausage and egg breakfast 8-11 a.m., $9 adult, $5 ages under 12, under age 3 f…
Use basic design principles in your flower gardening to add interest and increase impact! Le…
Hear this women's chorus perform a cappella in the barbershop style and learn more about thi…
Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" an…
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.