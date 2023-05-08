Cape May Ferry 5.jpg

If you are looking for a fun weekend excursion that combines small town strolling with an “ocean” cruise to get you there, you can do no better than booking a ride on the Cape May/Lewes Ferry across Delaware Bay and exploring the charming, historic town of Cape May, New Jersey.

Technically, you won’t be cruising on the ocean, but you’ll be very close. Your route across Delaware Bay borders the Atlantic Ocean but in the more protected waters of the Bay and closer to shore.

joelp77440
joelp77440

We did that a couple times as a kid. Was fun. Maybe I will take my daughter.

TrekMan

It's fun to do .....once!

