With all due respect to the “Best of Frederick” rankings put out by The Frederick News-Post and Frederick Magazine, they only list the top three ice cream shops in and around Frederick. With temperatures the way they are and ice cream as delicious as it is, that’s just not enough!
Therefore, I list for you below the top 10 ice cream spots in and around Frederick.
This is not just what I say, but also what hundreds of readers say. No, not my readers, but the readers of all media outlets I could find, both print and online, that rank Frederick’s ice cream offerings. My ranking below averages the rankings from all these sources: Frederick News-Post, Frederick Magazine, Trip Advisor, Yelp, Housewives of Frederick and Frederick’s Child — and adds in mine, too.
You may have your own favorite shop that is much closer to your own neighborhood. Nothing wrong with that. I have my neighborhood Bruster’s, which is great in a pinch. But if I’m out on the town or have a few hours to kill, you better believe I’m doing the mental calculations needed to ascertain the closeness and wonderfulness of my favorite ice cream shops.
Please note that I hold nothing against franchises, and I’m willing to also consider frozen custard and frozen yogurt. As for soft serve versus regular ice cream, I’m a bit partial to regular but hold nothing against soft serve. You may feel differently on all counts.
I have visited all the shops in this list. Not all at one time, of course, but if I wanted to, Google Maps says I can do it in one hour and 35 minutes, not counting waiting time.
10. North Market Pop Shop — Ice cream plays second fiddle to the amazing pop selection here, but it is still very good.
9. Little Red Barn — Wonderful selection of ice cream served in a pretty, quaint, cozy shop in Jefferson.
8. Frederick Fudge and Ice Cream — A Frederick institution, but it sometimes can be an afterthought. Ice cream shares equal billing with fudge somehow.
7. Bruster’s — My neighborhood shop where everyone knows my name (not really). Very nice butter pecan with large pecans.
6. Jimmie Cone — The sprinkles on their delicious soft serve cones are colorful and different but work perfectly.
5. Beef N Buns N Paradise — An old standby that screams “Frederick” and eating ice cream at the beach.
4. Hoffman Brothers — Owned by two young brothers and new in town but very good and worth a try. Terrific chocolate chip cookie dough.
3. South Mountain Creamery — Very fresh with a nice sampler platter and perhaps the best ambiance of them all.
2. Rita’s — Their frozen custard is so rich and creamy, you don’t lick, you bite it!
1. Rocky Point Creamery — Astonishingly fresh, delicious and with so many flavors. Wonderful cherry-vanilla ice cream. Worth the drive to Point of Rocks.
Honorable Mentions: Baskin-Robbins, Cold Stone Creamery, Dairy Queen, Gateway Candyland, Pizza and Pretzel Creations, and Sweeties.
Places Yet to Try (if you are willing to provide samples so I can properly rank you, I am amenable): Glamourview Creamery in Walkersville, Happy Cow Creamery in Union Bridge, More Ice Cream in Middletown, Ripleigh’s Creamery in Emmitsburg, Sweet Babe’s Creamery in Urbana and Woodbourne Creamery at Rock Hill Orchard in Mount Airy.
Gary Bennett is a longtime Frederick resident who spends his time hiking, biking, volunteering and providing childcare for grandchildren. He is married and retired from his career as a nonprofit marketing executive.
(9) comments
Locations where they are would add to this article would nice.
Google maps is your friend
Little Red Barn serves Hershey & South Mountain Creamery in the event you don’t wish to travel to the farm. Both brands are good, which is obvious when passing through on a warm Sunday afternoon. Parking can be a little tricky when busy.
Showing my age,BUT the only ice cream the is/was Frederick is NICODEMUS!!
Jimmie Cone - isn't that racist???
Only in your sick, twisted little mind.
Jimmies=Yankee talk for sprinkles
Seriously Fred, a national ice cream chain will not use the word Jimmie's anymore because it's deemed racist!! Only in America!!
The chain made a decision knowing that there was potentially controversy. Businesses change the names of things fairly often, but only the right wingers seem to get worked up about it.
Everything is potentially with you libertards!! Good Lord![rolleyes]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.