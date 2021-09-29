Master of satire David Sedaris will bring his unique brand of humor to the Weinberg Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Oct. 2.
The award-winning humorist, best-selling author and Grammy nominee will read from new and unpublished work.
Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, Sedaris is the author of “Barrel Fever,” “Holidays on Ice,” “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” “When You Are Engulfed in Flames,” “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls” and “Calypso,” which was a Washington Post Best Book of the Year. He is the author of “Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary,” a collection of fables with illustrations by Ian Falconer. He is also the author of an essay length ebook titled “Themes and Variations.” Each of these books was an immediate bestseller.
His pieces regularly appear in The New Yorker and have twice been included in The Best American Essays. The first volume of his diaries “Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002)” was a New York Times best-selling book.
He is currently working on the second volume of his diaries, “A Carnival of Snackery, Diaries (2003-2020)” (Little Brown/Hachette, Oct. 5).
Sedaris has been nominated for five Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album. Over 16 million copies of his books are in print, and they have been translated into 32 languages.
Tickets start at $40 and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Discounts are available for students, children, military and seniors.
