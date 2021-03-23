Reyna Grande’s work touches on immigration, family separation, language trauma, the price of the “American dream,” and her writing journey.
Grande will be virtually attending Viva Latino: Own Voices Writers in Conversation for a discussion on Latin American identity in contemporary fiction at 7 p.m. April 1. The event features a distinguished Latinx author panel and is a collaborative effort between Frederick County Public Libraries, Prince George’s County Memorial Library System and Charles County Public Library.
Reyna’s work has appeared in The New York Times, The Dallas Morning News, CNN, The Lily at The Washington Post and Buzzfeed, among others. In March 2020, she was a guest on Oprah’s Book Club discussion of “American Dirt.”
Go to www.fcpl.org/programs-events/spring-programs-fcpl/viva-latino-own-voices-writers-conversation for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.