- "Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green
- "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry
- "Hamnet" by Maggie O’Farrell
- "Mary Jane" by Jessica Anya Blau
- "While Justice Sleeps" by Stacey Abrams
- "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner
- "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave
- "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" by V.E. Schwab
- "Circe by Madeline Miller"
- "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir
Adult bestsellers this week in Frederick, provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
