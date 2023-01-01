The Bethesda Painting Awards competition invites D.C., Maryland and Virginia artists to submit their work and be awarded $14,000 in prizes to four selected winners.
The deadline for submissions is Feb. 28. Up to eight finalists will be chosen to display their work at Bethesda’s Gallery B in June.
The competition will be juried by Lillian Hoover, artist and Best in Show winner of the Trawick Prize 2012; Hedieh Javanshir Ilchi, artist and finalist of Bethesda Painting Awards; and John Lee, associate professor of painting at William & Mary.
The first-place winner will be awarded $10,000; second place will be honored with $2,000 and third place will be awarded $1,000. A “young” artist whose birth date is after Feb. 28, 1993, may also be awarded $1,000.
Artists must be 18 years of age or older and residents of Maryland, Virginia or Washington, D.C. Each artist must submit five images, an application and a non-refundable entry fee of $25.
