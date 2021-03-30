72 bettie awards LynneRegules.jpg
Lynne Regules’s “Fourth Floor” was awarded grand prize.

The winners of the Delaplaine Art Center’s annual Elizabeth Barker Delaplaine Award for Young Artists, affectionately known as the Bettie Awards, were recently announced.

A panel of judges selected Lynne Regules’s “Fourth Floor” as the Bettie Awards Grand Prize Winner. Christina Hviid’s “Vida y muerte” and Pheonix Cardwell’s “The Patient” received Awards of Merit for their artworks from the judges.

The Bettie Award-winning artworks are on exhibition at the Delaplaine though April 25. The Delaplaine, at 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick, is open daily and admission is free. For more information, call 301-698-0656 or visit delaplaine.org.

