Swainson’s thrush! Cape May warbler!” I looked up at the lofty treetops and saw ... lots of leaves. “Northern parula to the left!” I swung my binoculars wildly in that direction, scanning empty branches as mosquitoes pierced my yoga pants. “Bay-breasted warbler!” came another particularly excited shout (it was a rare find for Maryland, I discovered later), and that time I thought maybe, just maybe, I caught a flash of movement in my peripheral vision.
I’m no dodo when it comes to nature exploration, but this seasoned group of about 20 birders operated at another level entirely. I didn’t mind; I was simply delighted to be on Hart-Miller Island, home to a little-visited state park in the Chesapeake Bay. It had taken some tenacity to get here: The 1,100-acre refuge, known as a hot spot for migrating birds, is only accessible by personal boat or kayak — the first option extraordinarily expensive, the second requiring a nearly two-mile paddle across choppy waters. Last summer, after months of searching for another way, I got lucky: The Patterson Park Audubon Center announced a Hart-Miller trip for late September as part of its Baltimore Birding Weekend.
It was, in the words of birding weekend co-organizer Jim Rapp, an “insanely beautiful” morning — cool and clear — when our group met at a dock in Essex. As we donned our neon-yellow safety vests and boarded the boat, I learned my fellow birders were equally excited, because the Hart-Miller trip had been canceled for two years in a row, first because of weather, then the pandemic.
Hart-Miller is a combination of three islands: Pleasure, Hart, and Miller, the latter two joined with a dike in 1981 and filled with sediment from the dredging of the nearby Inner Harbor in Baltimore. Most people come in summer to enjoy its secluded half-mile beach, campsites, and miles of little-trod forest and coastal trails. To me, the highlight was a pristine marsh brimming with relatively uncommon birds, including black terns, colorful redhead ducks, and a pair of trumpeter swan parents swimming alongside their fuzzy gray cygnet. (An observation platform, open in summer, allows visitors a bird’s-eye view of this avian extravaganza.) All in all, we added 80 bird species to our feathered cap, including a bald eagle that soared directly overhead.
“It’s a sight I never get tired of,” Rapp said as we watched our national bird fly into the distance.
I feel the same about traveling, which has been a mainstay of happiness throughout my adult life. So when the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, I knew I needed to find that fix somehow, ultimately deciding to go to all 47 state parks in Maryland, my home state. The Maryland Park Service manages 75 total units, which are classified into various types, such as state parks, battlefields, natural resources management areas, rail trails and more. To keep my goal manageable, I targeted only units labeled as state parks that are developed and open to the public. Although I’ve been to all 50 states, this objective was different. It was less about having fun and more about coping with the pandemic.
So, what’s next for me? There’s the remaining state park units, of course, as well as new parks on the horizon. Sometime this year, for instance, I hope to kayak the wetlands of the new Bohemia River State Park, so named because the coastal region of northeastern Maryland reminded 17th-century explorer Augustine Herman of his native Bohemia (now the Czech Republic). Who knows — maybe I’ll even beat the lieutenant governor to the punch!
