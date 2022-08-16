In 1997, Beyond Comics opened the doors to its first comic book store, located inside Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg. Then, 15 years ago, its flagship location in Frederick opened, which has become one of the largest and most well-known comic book stores Maryland.
To celebrate 25 years in business, Beyond Comics has contracted with Marvel Comics to produce several unique comic book covers. The first appeared on Daredevil #1, which shipped on July 13, and the second cover is on Edge of the Spider-verse #1, released in August. These connecting covers are illustrated by international artist Junggeun Yoon.
