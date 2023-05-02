Looking for ideas for your home garden? You can’t do better than visit the University of Maryland Extension Service demonstration gardens on Montevue Lane. This month, the Master Gardeners will join the Beyond the Garden Gates tour on May 20 and 21.
The garden will be open during tour times, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sign up to stop by then, or visit any other day and tour the demonstration gardens.
Start your tour in the shade gardens at the front of the building, where you’ll see many native and other perennials, such as cannas, wild ginger, woodruff, wood poppies, button flowers and red-twig dogwood.
In the back, check out the rain barrels and the fenced-in demonstration gardens. First, on the left inside the own garden gate is the Children’s Garden, containing plants that appeal to the senses. The summer “Story Time in the Garden,” when v
Volunteers read stories aloud and provide follow-up activities at the summer Story Time in the Garden program, scheduled for June 7, July 5 and Aug. 2, weather permitting.
While most of the raised beds have traditional vegetables, herbs and flowers, often they are being grown in different ways.
• In the “focus beds,” we grow produce from different countries to use for specific recipes, this year highlighting recipes from Costa Rica and Afghanistan. You’ll find the recipes in the demo bed information boxes.
• You might also see large, upside-down, U-shaped half-hoops supporting white fabric to protect tender plants from late frosts in the spring or early frosts in the fall. The fabric can be folded back to open the beds to air and pollinators.
• In still another area you may spot a “three sisters” bed — that is, companion planting — with corn, squash and beans supporting one another in growth. This planting practice was developed and widely used by Native Americans.
• Recycled containers also are put to use; for example, a barrel hosts salsa ingredients, such as cilantro, onions, jalapenos, etc. Last year, Pat Strawder, a master gardener, created a self-watering bed by growing cherry tomatoes in a small, dirt-filled bucket tucked into a larger, water-filled bucket.
• Check out the ingenious and attractive herb spiral bed. If you think you don’t have room for a garden, this might change your mind. Like a high-rise, a spiral bed’s real estate goes upward rather than out. You can get quite a few herbs, vegetables, or flowers in a tight space that way.
• Another unique bed is our “grow” table; i.e., a waist-high bed on stilts designed to make gardening more accessible. The floor of the bed is a heavy mesh, which allows water to drain through and water plants on the shelf below.
• Greg Susla, another master gardener, grows medicinal plants, common in 19th-century gardens, including catmint, yarrow, chamomile, lavender, lemon balm, sedum, vinca and wormwood (artemisia). “I chose plants that people are familiar with. … Vinca is still the only source of two of the most commonly used anticancer medicines, vinblastine and vincristine,” Susla explained.
• Bundles of hollow nesting tubes in “houses” for solitary mason bees increase the pollination of the fruiting trees and shrubs. In fact, last year, our gardeners donated 170 pounds of food from our gardens to the Frederick Food Bank and other food pantries, according to Jeff Matt, chair of our Demo Garden Committee.
Once you leave the fenced-in area, look for these:
• Our three woodland edge gardens filled with native perennials
• A copse of paw-paws (Asimina triloba), deciduous, shade-tolerant, understory trees native to eastern North America. The fruits, which I’m told have a strong tropical flavor like mango, ripen by late August/early September
• Our stormwater management renovations, including a bioretention area (lots of plants in there) to replace the rain garden that was often flooded out by heavy rainstorms and run-off from the parking lot
• The native hedgerow that borders Montevue Lane, where you’ll find many native trees and bushes, such as redbud, fringe tree, witch hazel and bottlebrush; and perennials, including black-eyed Susans, milkweed, viburnum, iris; and grasses and sedges.
Maritta Perry Grau is a Frederick County Master Gardener.
