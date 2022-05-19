The Men’s Garden Club of Frederick and Celebrate Frederick will host their annual Beyond the Garden Gates Garden Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. May 21-22 in downtown Frederick and Baker Park.
This self-guided tour will feature 11 of Frederick’s finest gardens and aims to inspire green thumbs.
A variety of ticket options are available for guests planning to attend the tour. Individual tickets can be purchased for $25 in advance or $30 the days of the tour. Advance tickets are available through May 20 online at celebratefrederick.com or at the Frederick County Visitors Center, 151 S. East St., Frederick.
Day of tour ticket purchases can be made at the Tour Hospitality Center located in Frederick City Hall, 101 N. Court St. from noon to 5 p.m. May 21-22.
All tour guests are invited to take advantage of the Hospitality Center, where complimentary light refreshments are available.
As all of the gardens featured on the tour are provided courtesy of the homeowners, proper garden tour etiquette is requested. This includes remaining on paths or following directions through the gardens as indicated by the hosts. In addition, refrain from wearing high-heel shoes or pushing strollers in grassy areas. This will help to preserve the beauty of the gardens that the owners have worked so diligently to provide for the tour. Parents are asked to prevent children from picking flowers.
For more information, call 301-600-2841 or visit celebratefrederick.com.
THIS YEAR’S GARDENS
Schifferstadt Heritage Garden
1110 Rosemont Ave.
The Schifferstadt kitchen garden follows the traditional German four square layout with fencing and raised beds. The garden includes various herbs and perennials grown for several purposes including for cooking, medicine, and household uses. The adjoining apple orchard includes varieties that would have been common in the 18th century. A dooryard garden has been recently established that would have included herbs and small vegetables to be more accessible to the house.
—
The Garden of Mike and Kittybelle Hosford
410 Rockwell Terrace
Tucked behind this charming American Four-Square style home is a casual, family-friendly garden ideal for backyard barbecues and small gatherings. The garden in enclosed by brick walls designed by Will Young Landscapes and built by Anvil Masonry. Inside the walls is a fine collection of boxwood, yew, “Green Mountain” Sugar Maple, Sourwood, hydrangea and hellebore. Spring-flowering bulbs are dotted throughout the landscape. A serpentine path leads to two flagstone terraces. A culinary and herb garden is situated between the house and garage on the west side of the garden, and a specimen planting of oak-leaf hydrangeas occupies a shady wall on the east side.
—
The Garden of Michael Smith & Brian Ward
405 W. Second St.
This garden exudes a casual, earthy vibe, with a dry riverbed running through it. A stone terrace overlooking the garden is an ideal area to host gatherings, or to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends. A variety of trees, shrubs, and flowers, including Hinoki Tempelhof Cypress, Oak Leaf Hydrangea, Orange Rocket Barberry, Royal Burgundy Barberry & a Weeping Cherry, adds to the calm and tranquil setting. The garden also features several fountains and artistic structures. The homeowners would like to thank Meadows Farms Nurseries & Landscaping for helping to bring their vision to life.
—
The Garden of Matt and Pamela Pendergrass
105 W. Second St.
Surprising and charming, this formal space features a secret woodland garden of native Maryland wildflowers. A variety of hostas, trillium, Solomon seal and meadow rue thrive amid a selection of unique antique ironworks. Tall obelisks flowing with honeysuckle line the back of the garden, and an abundance of container pots add pops of color throughout. Of special note is a fountain featuring bronze dancing frogs, mature wisteria bordering the brick pathway and a grapevine pergola. Also displayed are an Indian watering table, a distinctive ironwork featuring cherubs and animals and ironwork flower boxes. A special thanks to Valerie Ciampa for her help and guidance in the development of the garden.
—
The Market Street Garden of the Federated Charities of Frederick
22 S. Market St.
An original “postage stamp” style garden, The Market Street Garden is situated at the side of the original Williams’ home (now the front of the two buildings making up the Federated Charities property). It is reminiscent of the Greek revival style of the residence itself. The house was built in 1820 and the garden features many Victorian era elements typical for the period, including the original Wickersham iron fence and gates and the “Leda and the Swan” fountain. The Garden is dominated by roses and further enhanced by a host of perennials and annuals, including hostas, English ivy, and Prairie Mallow plants. The rear garden is space used by tenants in the nonprofit center operated by Federated Charities and features vintage tables and chairs and a colorful variety of container plants. Lemonade and cookies will be served in the rear garden.
—
Elliott’s
Owned by Dan Backo and Eleanor Winter
123 E. Patrick St.
This hidden garden nestled behind Elliott’s, an antique and home décor shop, is a refreshing escape from the bustle of Downtown Frederick. The area provides an ideal setting to enjoy a glass of wine or a meal, with a water feature further enhancing the serene setting. Children gravitate to the pond filled with playful fish and beautiful lilies. A ‘commercial’ garden, a variety of statuaries, containers, and urns available for sale are on display. Dan and Eleanor are strong believers that pleasure comes from the quiet moments — the opportunities to take a breath and appreciate the solitude the garden provides. The couple hope their garden brings a bit of joy to all who visit.
—
Heritage Garden at Heritage Frederick
24 E. Church St.
The rejuvenated Heritage Garden is a hidden gem situated behind the c. 1820 Federal style Museum of Frederick County History. It is ADA accessible and the historic wrought iron gates are located towards the rear of the building. The walled garden is a beautiful, peaceful oasis that hosts a variety of outdoor activities, exhibits, programming, and public, private and community events. This Bay-Wise Certified garden boasts some unique features: a 19th-century medicinal garden, a Story Time Garden with the new Loats Little Library Box, a miniature play garden box, a formal boxwood garden, and a lovely lawn space for games, rest, and relaxation. Handsome brick hardscaping showcases the commemorative brick program. Interpretive signage provides visitors with information about the gardens and history buffs will enjoy learning how the gardens were utilized by the home’s residents over time.
—
The Garden of Bob and Pam Robey
221 E. Second St.
The Robeys’ garden was designed in 2016 by Lisa Ausherman, founder and principal of Amazing Space Design. The hardscape was installed in 2016 and planting began in 2017. This garden is divided into two distinct areas; a somewhat formal sun garden anchored by four Tuscarora crepe myrtles and a central water feature, and a more informal shade garden behind a holly hedge. In addition to having plants installed according to the original plan, many friends shared specimen plants that have made watching the growing season even more pleasurable. A large patio is used as entertaining space for cocktail parties, dinner parties and impromptu “gatherings.” Bob Robey designed and built the raised bed that features a rose trellis and a low wall to provide extra seating for guests. He also built a large table topped with black walnut. The patio and garden provide a quiet sanctuary in which to enjoy the soothing sound of splashing water, relish the lovely fragrance of flowering plants and watch the antics of urban wildlife.
—
The Garden of Frederick Junk Company
310 Chapel Alley
Tucked behind the repurposed Frederick Junk Co., this garden makes use of unique hardscape elements including a central fire pit, custom outdoor kitchen, and Peruvian beach pebble ground cover. Fragrant heirloom roses are planted throughout. A tall Holly bush hedge offers privacy, with an assortment of Blue-eyed grasses interspersed with orchids adding color. A succulent garden can be found adjacent to the patio, with a variety thriving in the sand bed creating a living carpet of ground cover. Raised vegetable beds are tucked behind a guesthouse bordering the garden.
—
The Garden of David and Karen Thomassen
107 E. Fourth St.
This casual, free-flowing garden focuses on movement and color. Prized for entertaining family and friends, the space features a variety of areas to gather from the front patio with fountains and pergola, to a quiet shaded seating area in the back. Large swath plantings of Pennisetum and hydrangeas with varied ground covers lead to colorful perennials throughout the garden. A fire feature set on a resin bound gravel patio allows the homeowners to entertain and enjoy the space in all seasons. The front garden was designed and installed by Oldtowne Landscape Architects and the back garden was designed by the owner.
—
The Garden of Stella and Kevin Sellner
113 E. Fifth St.
A whimsical space with a decidedly eco-gardening focus, this space favors native plants, features herb and vegetable gardens and incorporates the use of composting, rain barrels and soaker hoses all in an urban setting. Certified as ‘Pollinator Friendly’ by the Frederick County Master Gardeners, the garden includes a variety of host plants such as milkweeds and Golden Alexander for butterflies and split leaf coneflower for an array of pollinators. A large collection of art is displayed on the bordering fence. Available to view will be photos of the space as it was when first purchased in April of last year, as well as progress photos tracking the transformation from open lawn to the welcoming garden it is today.
