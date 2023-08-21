GETAWAYS Bia Hoi Glass Hero.jpeg

Bia Hoi might be the secret to life.

 Photo by Trevor Davis

Hanoi, Vietnam’s bustling and electrifying capital, has become synonymous with Bia Hoi, an experience that fulfills everything I could ever want when arriving in a new location.

Bia Hoi is far beyond an unassuming beer; it’s a slice of authentic adventure. This operation has fiercely guarded the recipe for this fresh, delicious, 3% daily brewed beverage, a secret spanning over a century. Imagine arriving in a country where the scorching climate makes a hot tub feel like a cooler oasis, and there, a warm-hearted local serves small, icy beers in the shelter of shade. A place pulsating with life, flavors and locals, offering exotic and peculiar foods that vary at each bar and, of course, an endless flow of beer.

 

