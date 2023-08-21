Hanoi, Vietnam’s bustling and electrifying capital, has become synonymous with Bia Hoi, an experience that fulfills everything I could ever want when arriving in a new location.
Bia Hoi is far beyond an unassuming beer; it’s a slice of authentic adventure. This operation has fiercely guarded the recipe for this fresh, delicious, 3% daily brewed beverage, a secret spanning over a century. Imagine arriving in a country where the scorching climate makes a hot tub feel like a cooler oasis, and there, a warm-hearted local serves small, icy beers in the shelter of shade. A place pulsating with life, flavors and locals, offering exotic and peculiar foods that vary at each bar and, of course, an endless flow of beer.
It’s not hard to spot a true Bia Hoi location. Amid the diverse buildings and menus — from chicken and seafood to fermented pork and fried crickets — two constants remain: a simple red and yellow sign and the distinct short, hand-blown glasses that cradle the delicious liquid gold, costing a mere 40 or 50 cents each. Sure, you may find the unsuspecting tourist, meandering in Hanoi’s busy Old Quarter, stumbling upon one of the most remarkable establishments in the world. But they’ll leave prematurely, clueless to the full Bia Hoi experience, exposing their Western tastes that border on irresponsible travel. No, enjoying Bia Hoi is an art, and it starts around the Vietnamese lunch hour.
As the sun reaches its peak, business men (and the occasional woman) donned in button-up shirts and ties gather at tables. Laughter fills the air, cigarettes smolder, and the feast begins. Ox, frogs, shrimp, pork, steamed bok choy, hot pot — a dazzling array of dishes — unfolds and is eaten along with mountains of boiled peanuts, all while guzzling down eight to 10 of those miraculous little beers before heading back to work. And once the lunchtime frenzy subsides, the aftermath resembles Times Square after a New Year’s celebration, shells and napkins scattered about like confetti.
Like many of the locals, you can indulge in the customary afternoon nap, seeking refuge from the hottest part of the day. But you might find that the adventure continues a couple hours later, as temperatures likely cool to a chilly 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and another Bia Hoi spot lures you just before dinner. The city comes alive. People are gathering. Loneliness has no place here, for an inviting table will probably welcome you to join in on the rowdy revelry — an invitation I never refuse.
This is where you meet the most interesting people. You may very well find yourself sitting at a table with an artist, a cop, a local gangster and a lawyer. Sitting together at a Bia Hoi puts aside all conflicts and tensions. I also find the friendly Vietnamese will ensure I try every dish at the table and keep my glass full. However, I learned the hard way that if offered a hit of tobacco from a điếu cày (a bamboo tobacco pipe), it’s imperative that one always politely decline.
At the end of your night, after saying “goodbye” to newfound friends, a stroll back to your room through the lively streets should lead you to a late-night snack from a nearby street vendor. The bánh mì is a sandwich masterpiece with a fresh-baked baguette, pork, cilantro, pickled vegetables, chili and creamy pâté, bearing the unmistakable influence of Hanoi’s French heritage. The beauty of it all? You’ll wake up refreshed the next morning, thanks to the secret ingredients in the lovely Bia Hoi that spares you any hint of a hangover.
For me, this is how travel should be: an immersive experience, embraced by warmth and hospitality. Hanoi, with its Bia Hoi tradition, wraps its arms around adventurous visitors, inviting them to partake in Vietnam’s true culinary delights and spirited camaraderie. I say, there is no other way to experience the soul of the city.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a writer, content creator and cultural traveler. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com.
