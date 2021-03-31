This summer, Big Cork Vineyards, in partnership with The Maryland Theatre, will host three summer concerts that celebrate the greatest hits of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
The outdoor concerts will be held May 28, June 26 and July 31, beginning at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. Advance tickets for all shows are on sale at www.mdtheatre.org.
The May 28 concert will feature Faithfully, a tribute band playing the music of two of America’s most popular groups, Journey and The Eagles. For more than 10 years, Faithfully has toured the U.S. and Canada, authentically recreating the music, energy and stage presence of these beloved musicians.
On June 26, 1964 the Tribute, will play the music of The Beatles live, the way it was performed 50-plus years ago. The group provides a truly authentic Beatles experience, conjuring the magic of this eternally popular band.
On July 31, catch the sounds of Rumours, the nation’s premier Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Rumours delivers the energy and songs of Fleetwood Mac at the height of its career. Following the concert, guests will enjoy a fireworks show.
Ticket prices are $28 in advance (online) and $33 at the gate. That ticket increase will automatically take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the day of the concert. Children 5 and under are admitted free, and children 6 and older must purchase a ticket.
Big Cork Vineyards is at 4236 Main St., Rohrersville. For more information, go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com or www.mdtheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.