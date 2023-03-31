books-lacey

"Biography of X" by Catherine Lacey.

 Farrar, Straus and Giroux/Handou

Catherine Lacey’s brilliant, astonishing new novel, “Biography of X,” is presented to the reader as a book by a fictional character, a journalist named C. M. Lucca. More than a year after the death of her wife, a renowned and notorious artist who called herself X, Lucca embarks on a mission to uncover the most basic facts of her spouse’s life: her real name, the date and place of her birth. It’s 1997, and Theodore Smith’s unauthorized biography of X, “A Woman Without a History,” has just been published to fantastic acclaim.

Like all biographies, Smith’s is false. How can the infinite contours of any one life be contained in a book? As Lacey-as-Lucca observes: “People are, it seems, too complicated to sit still inside a narrative”; or, as X herself remarks in an interview Lacey imagines with the real-life critic and curator Robert Storr, people “don’t stay the same unless they’re dead.” “The trouble with knowing people,” Lucca writes, “is how the target keeps moving.”

