Gaithersburg’s Arts on the Green presents “Birds of a Feather,” an exhibit featuring artwork inspired by our feathered friends.
Juried by Frederick County artist and poet Sheryl Massaro, the exhibit will run through May 2 at the Arts Barn, 311 Kent Square Road.
Birds enthuse us in many ways with their infinite variety and beauty, their habitats and the creative inspiration they have given to the visual arts, mythology, literature and poetry. This exhibit features two-dimensional artwork that encourages our imaginations to take flight as it explores many types of birds.
Featured artists include Marylou Bono, Howard Clark, Hiral Joshi, Timothy Lynch, Russ Mardon, Sheryl Massaro, Angela Suggs, Jeanne Sullivan, David Terrar, Alexandra Treadaway-Hoare, William Waller, Carol Walsh, Richard Weiblinger, Frederica Weiner, Mark Winter, Larry Witham and Carl Yonder.
Viewing hours are by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and select Saturdays. Call 301-258-6394.
