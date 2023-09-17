The Carroll County Arts Council will present the Black American Film Festival at the Carroll Arts Center, a free festival that celebrates Black storytelling with a special focus on stories that provide a dynamic perspective of Black experiences.
Curated and hosted by Erin Watley, associate professor in McDaniel College’s Communication & Cinema Department, the four films of the festival highlight Black liberation, LGBTQ history, fame and pop culture.
The films will be screened on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. from Sept. 28 to Oct. 19.
Each film features a brief introduction to provide context and a post-screening facilitated discussion with Watley, who specialties are facilitating intercultural dialogue, encouraging difficult conversations, teaching media literacy, and analyzing Black American popular culture.
“Every screening will be a unique opportunity to learn from both the film and one another,” she said.
Admission is free with no tickets required. Get the festival schedule and more information online at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or call 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
“The Woman King” — Sept. 28. PG-13 for strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language, and partial nudity.
This films tells the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.
“Dark City Beneath the Beat” — Oct. 5. NR.
A rhythmic and raw documentary, this film defines the soundscape of Baltimore city highlighting local club artists, DJs, dancers, and producers as they are realizing their dreams of globalizing this musical genre. Inspired by an original Baltimore club music soundtrack, the film showcases Baltimore club music as a positive subculture in a city rising above social and economic turmoil to develop a vibrant and close-knit community for the arts through its homegrown sound, Baltimore club music.
“The Watermelon Woman” — Oct. 12. NR (language, nudity and mature thematic material)
Cheryl (Cheryl Dunye) is a video-store clerk and aspiring director whose interest in forgotten Black actresses leads her to investigate an obscure 1930s performer known as the Watermelon Woman, whose story proves to have surprising resonances with Cheryl’s own life as she navigates a new relationship with a white girlfriend.
“Nope” — Oct. 19. R for some violence/bloody images and language
Following their father’s shocking death, Hollywood animal wrangler OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) begin observing unexplained phenomena on their vast Southern California ranch that leads them down an obsessive rabbit hole as they plot attempts to capture the mystery on camera. Along with a former child star turned family theme park ringmaster (Steven Yeun) who neighbors the siblings, the pair’s efforts to chase the spectacle soon bring terrifying consequences and unimaginable horror.
