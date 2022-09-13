The Carroll County Arts Council will host its first Black American Film Festival to celebrate Black storytelling, with a focus on stories that provide a dynamic perspective of Black experiences.

Curated and hosted by Erin Watley, associate professor in McDaniel College’s Communication & Cinema Department, the selection of eight films highlight Black romance, fine arts, LGBTQ history, liberation, fame and more. The films will be screened on select Fridays this fall at 7:30 p.m. at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster.

