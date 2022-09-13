The Carroll County Arts Council will host its first Black American Film Festival to celebrate Black storytelling, with a focus on stories that provide a dynamic perspective of Black experiences.
Curated and hosted by Erin Watley, associate professor in McDaniel College’s Communication & Cinema Department, the selection of eight films highlight Black romance, fine arts, LGBTQ history, liberation, fame and more. The films will be screened on select Fridays this fall at 7:30 p.m. at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
Each film features a brief introduction to provide context and a post-screening facilitated discussion with Watley, whose teaching and research interests are focused on ways to practice everyday skills that can reduce oppressive systems (racism, sexism, transphobia, classism, fatphobia, etc). Facilitating intercultural dialogue, encouraging difficult conversations, teaching media literacy, and analyzing Black American popular culture are her specialty.
“Every screening is an opportunity to learn something new from both the film and one another,” Watley says.
Admission is free with no tickets required. Get the festival schedule and more information online at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or call 410-848-7272.
Sept. 23 — “My Name Is Pauli Murray”
2021; PG-13 for disturbing/violent images and thematic elements
A documentary about Pauli Murray, a nonbinary Black lawyer, activist and poet who influenced both Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall.
Oct. 7 — “Sorry to Bother You”
2018; R for language, some strong sexual content, graphic nudity and drug use
In an alternate reality of present day Oakland, California, telemarketer Cassius Green (LaKeith Stanfield) finds himself in a macabre universe after he discovers a magical key that leads to material glory.
Oct. 21 — “The Photograph”
2020; PG-13 for sexuality and brief strong language
When famed photographer Christina Eames dies unexpectedly, she leaves her estranged daughter, Mae (Issa Rae), hurt, angry and full of questions. When Mae finds a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box, she soon finds herself delving into her mother’s early life — an investigation that leads to an unexpected romance with a rising journalist.
2021; PG-13 for brief strong language
Filmmaker Jamila Wignot examines the life of visionary dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey through his own words and a new dance inspired by his life.
2011; R for sexual content and language
A Brooklyn teenager juggles conflicting identities and risks friendship, heartbreak and family in a desperate search for sexual expression.
Dec. 2 — “One Night in Miami”
On the night of Feb. 25, 1964, in Miami, Cassius Clay joins Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, and Malcom X as they discuss the responsibility of being successful black men during the civil rights movement.
2018; PG-13 for a scene of violence and brief strong language
A young woman with supernatural abilities flees back to her family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. There, while being pursued by the local sheriff, she begins to mend the broken relationships with her mother and daughter and learns that the power she needed was inside her all along. This film will be preceded by a screening of the short film “Hair Love” (2019).
