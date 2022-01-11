Shepherdstown Friday Morning Painters will show their work in “Still Painting” at Blanche Ames Gallery in Frederick beginning Jan. 16.
Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the show opening will be held via Zoom from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Jan. 16. Go to frederickuu.org to find the Zoom link for the opening.
The show can also be seen Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings by appointment by emailing bagalleryappointment@gmail.com. Include your name, phone number and the time you wish to view the show in your email.
“Still Painting” runs through Feb. 27.
For more information, go to frederickuu.org and click “Visit,” then “Art Gallery.”
