The group exhibit “BLOOM” is on view at Gallery 115 through Sept. 5.
Participating artists include a who’s who of Frederick, as well as regional and national artists: Karin Birch, Roberto Bocci, Craig Cavin, Travis Childers, Nicole Cohen, Gay P. Cox, Stephen Dill, Jennie Gallaine, Weina Li, Sheryl Massaro, Jessye McDowell, Tim McLoraine, Patricia O’Brien, Lisa Sheirer, David Straange, Katherine Verdickt and Cathy Wilkin.
“We draw from nature, as it draws from us, not just because we see ourselves as an analogy to it, as if it was some separate entity, a shadowy imposition, to be culled, calculated and controlled as some of us perceive, but because we are a part of it, inseparable and entirely,” writes exhibit curator Rula Jones. “The artists in this
exhibition have a kinship to nature and express it through a variety of ways. They recreate it through direct observation or memory, utilize it as a metaphor for narratives of the present and past, declare their absolute oneness with it, know it as a spiritual pathway or convey it through artifice to allude to our species’ superficiality.”
The gallery is located inside the Y Arts Center at 115 E. Church St. in downtown Frederick. Learn more at https://frederickymca.org/programs/arts-humanities/gallery-115.
