Guy Davis is a musician, storyteller, author and actor — and was never an artist who fit any narrow definitions of the blues.
He regularly finds new outlets for his warm singing and deft acoustic playing, both of which are evident on his new album, “Be Ready When I Call You.” For the first time in his more than a dozen-album career, Davis wrote nearly every track on the disc. The album broadens his musical reach to include everything from modern electric blues to banjo shuffles and a touch of rap. Tying all his work together is his love of a good story.
The son of famed actor/civil rights activists Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis, Davis celebrates and expands the music and stories he learned at the knees of his parents and grandparents.
Common Ground Downtown will host this nationally acclaimed blues guitarist in concert at the Carroll Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. March 18.
A partnership between the Carroll County Arts Council and Common Ground on the Hill, Common Ground Downtown is a series of concerts featuring regional bluegrass, roots and Americana musicians.
Davis has been turning out chart-topping, award-winning blues since his debut in 1995. His 2017 album, “Sonny & Brownie’s Last Ride,” received a Grammy nomination, as well as nominations for 2018 Best Acoustic Artist and Best Acoustic Album by the Blues Music Association. His album “Kokomo Kidd” was named 2016 Acoustic Record of the Year by Blues Blast Magazine and received nominations for the Blues Music Association Acoustic Album of the Year 2016 and Acoustic Artist of the Year. These awards follow his 2014 Blues Music Association nominations for Acoustic Album of the Year (Juba Dance) and Acoustic Artist of the Year.
Tickets are $27 for adults and $24 for ages 60 and up and 25 and under. Tickets can be purchased at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or by calling the box office at 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
