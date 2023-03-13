1GuyDavis-Rosenlr.jpg

Guy Davis

Guy Davis is a musician, storyteller, author and actor — and was never an artist who fit any narrow definitions of the blues.

He regularly finds new outlets for his warm singing and deft acoustic playing, both of which are evident on his new album, “Be Ready When I Call You.” For the first time in his more than a dozen-album career, Davis wrote nearly every track on the disc. The album broadens his musical reach to include everything from modern electric blues to banjo shuffles and a touch of rap. Tying all his work together is his love of a good story.

