Michelle Corpora’s latest book, “Holly Horror,” is the first in a YA series from Penguin Random House and is a new, dark take on the classic character Holly Hobbie.
It tells the story of Evie Archer, who, after her parents’ painful divorce, hopes that moving to Ravenglass, Massachusetts, is the fresh start her family needs. But Evie quickly learns about Holly Hobbie, who mysteriously vanished in her bedroom one night, and realizes her new home carries its own dark past.
Traces of Holly linger in the “Horror House,” as locals call it, and slowly begin to take over Evie’s life. A strange shadow follows her everywhere she goes, and Evie starts to lose sight of what’s real and what isn’t.
Can Evie find out what happened the night of Holly’s disappearance? Or is history doomed to repeat itself in the Horror House?
The book was released Aug. 15.
A launch party will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at New Market Plains Vineyard, a historic vineyard that may or may not be haunted.
Corpora, who is based in Frederick, will give a brief reading from the book. Copies will be available for purchase and signing while supplies last.
Wine from the vineyard will be available for sampling and purchase, and simple refreshments will also be available. All ages are welcome.
