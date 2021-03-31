If Joan Rivers wrote “The Waves,” the fragmented, experimental novel by Virginia Woolf, it would be “No One is Talking About This,” by Patricia Lockwood.
It tells the story of an unnamed protagonist who is famous for her viral posts on social media — not unlike Lockwood herself. “No One is Talking About This” makes into serious literature an unlikely source: the tweet. Only instead of the usual insipid observations one would find on that site, Lockwood’s work is filled with quirky, absurd, irreverent humor that makes for wry opinions on modern society.
The first half of the novel consists mostly of paragraph-length narratives that show the protagonist’s thoughts on her family members, cuisine, her marital life, movies and, most prominently, social media, which is dubbed “the portal.” The work reads like the meandering musings of people posting their thoughts on the internet.
But the protagonist recognizes the toxic and absurd effects the web can have on one’s psyche: “Previously these communities were imposed on us, along with their mental weather. Now we chose them — or believed that we did,” she writes. “A person might join a site to look at pictures of her nephew and five years later believe in a flat earth.”
This radicalization produces condescension in others: “‘SHOOT IT IN MY VEINS,’ we said, when the Flat Earth Society announced it had members all over the globe.”
“No One is Talking About This” is a self-aware book on the nugget-sized and fragmented information that is daily digested on the web. Lockwood makes plain that she is imitating the disjointed bits of information we encounter on cyberspace: “Why were we writing like this now? … These disconnections were what kept the pages turning ... these blank spaces were what moved the plot forward. The plot! That was a laugh.”
The plot is also the direction of America. The protagonist takes a hopeless and sometimes nihilistic view of the absurdities in the country, content to take a ringside seat and watch the circus.
But her absorption in the portal is punctured when she is struck by a family tragedy in the second half of the book. She becomes painfully aware of how unsocial social media can be. Her predicament “spoke of something deep in human beings, how hard she had to pinch herself when she started thinking of [her family tragedy] as a metaphor.”
What follows are moving and heartfelt reflections on family connection, grief, loss and the perseverance to work through tragedy.
“She opened the portal, and the mind met her more than halfway.” So will “No One is Talking About This.”
