It was an afternoon of quiet reading, reassurances and belly rubs at Urbana Regional Library Sunday.
There, Wags for Hope volunteers brought dogs for children visiting the library to read to.
“Reading for a lot of children can induce a lot of anxiety,” said Betsey Brannen, children’s services supervisor at Urbana Regional Library. “They want to read but they want to do it in a non-threatening environment. Animals are super non-threatening. The dog isn’t going to correct your speech. The dog isn’t going to correct your fluency or your phonics. The dog is just going to listen.”
Five dogs were provided by Wags for Hope, a local nonprofit that brings animals places like nursing homes, assisted living facilities, libraries and schools.
Bringing animals to schools and libraries is part of the Reading Education Assistance Dogs or R.E.A.D program and is meant to help children better their literacy skills in a nonjudgmental, positive environment.
It wasn’t the first time the library has hosted the event—they try to do so at least monthly—but Brannen said it’s always received a positive response.
She added that they see a host of ages and oftentimes parents get involved.
“It’s all about association for children,” Brannen said. “They’ll look back at that time period and remember their mom reading to them. That was very pleasurable. But then also, ‘oh, I had this great golden retriever and I can remember reading to that dog and how good it made me feel when my mom was reading to me.’”
Megan Spangler was at the library with her husband, her daughters Gaby Spangler and Lily Spangler, and Lily’s friend, Claire Camalier.
“We’ve actually been to this program several times and it’s a great opportunity for not only for the girls to connect with animals that they love but also it really gets them to be very patient, they have a patient listener sitting with them. The dogs are wonderful friends to them,” she said.
Spangler said that patience allows Lily and Gaby to focus on the importance of reading.
“We love the library,” she said. “The library has wonderful programs.”
Lily, 8, has struggled with reading.
“This is nice because she does get to practice,” Spangler said. “And that’s a hard thing … when you struggle with reading sometimes you try and just avoid it because it’s a difficult thing to do. So, this promotes it for her.”
Lily’s sister, Gaby, read to every dog in the room.
“I like when the dogs listen when you read to them and they paid attention while you were reading,” she said.
Reading to the dogs does make a difference, and it’s one reason Wags for Hope volunteer Mavet Rosas got involved.
“[My brother] came to one of these reading sessions with my mom and he loved it,” she said adding that she had recently adopted her dog Callie.
Rosas’ brother sat with Callie and read to her for “quite literally an hour,” and inspired Rosas to find a program to participate in.
Joining the program involves an information session, training sessions and a shadow session.
Dogs are taught things such as being attentive, waiting and looking at the reader. The result is a calm dog who can sit still and listen to young children.
Rosas said reading is important because it opens up a whole world.
“Libraries are super cool,” she said, adding that programs like this one are amazing resources for anyone and everyone.
The world of reading opened up for Sharon Pabon’s daughter, Gabriela Pabon, who could read but wasn’t confident and didn’t want to read to her parents, when she attended a similar program with her grandmother in Texas several years ago.
“Over the next two to three weeks, spending time there on vacation with the dogs, she ended up just becoming a voracious reader,” Pabon said.
Now, Pabon said, they hope the same will happen for Tommy Pabon, who is 4-years-old.
“It was the dogs that inspired her so we wanted to be sure to get our son the same opportunity to sit and read with the dogs,” Pabon said. “He seems to love it.”
Like Spangler, Pabon said she wanted to give a “huge thank-you” to the library for offering the program.
“When Tommy saw it on the ... library calendar, he came home and put it on our calendar and he’s been talking about it all week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.