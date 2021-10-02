A little girl with long dark braids and a little boy wearing a green turban peer out from the pages of a picture book, smiling merrily beneath three speech bubbles.
“My name is Simran,” the little girl says.
“My name is Sehaj,” her brother adds.
Then, together: “Join us on a journey to learn about the kisaans of India and our great-grandfather, who was a kisaan.”
So begins “Kisaan,” the latest children’s book by Monrovia resident and recent Hood College graduate Simarjeet Kaur Sandhu.
In “Kisaan,” which means farmer in Punjabi, readers learn about the crops and livestock raised by farmers in the Indian states of Punjab and Haryana. They also meet Maluk Singh Sandhu, a very special kisaan who owned a 25-acre farm in the Haryana town of Pehowa and taught his great-grandchildren, Simran and Sehaj, to be grateful for the work of farmers. After all, as Simran tells readers, “If there were no farmers, there would be no food.”
Maluk Singh Sandhu is special for another reason, too. He was Simarjeet Kaur Sandhu’s grandfather. She wrote “Kisaan” as a tribute to him and to raise awareness for the importance of farmers, a cause she views as especially urgent in light of the ongoing protests by farmers in India.
For a little over a year, farmers have been gathered at the state borders surrounding Delhi to oppose three new agricultural laws passed last September that they fear will hurt their livelihoods and make it harder for them to compete with big private retailers and food processors. Sandhu’s relatives who still live in Punjab have made the trip to New Delhi to provide food to homeless people and protesters in the city. In doing so, Sandhu explained, they are making “langar” (Punjabi for “free kitchen”) an important part of Sikhism.
Sandhu’s grandfather died last September at the age of 104, before her family became aware of the protests. Nonetheless, Sandhu says she is certain he would be upset by the laws and would want people to know about them.
“He was a huge advocate,” she said. “He taught us to fight against social injustice and to really honor people’s lives and people’s differences.”
The story of “Kisaan” doesn’t mention the protests. Though Sandhu sees the laws’ passage as a humanitarian issue rather than a political one, she didn’t want anything to distract from why she wrote the book, to introduce readers to basic farming concepts and the importance of farmers.
The last few pages of Sandhu’s picture book highlight two organizations that have been supporting the protesting farmers. For the first three months after Sandhu published her book, she donated all proceeds to these two organizations — half to 5 Rivers Heart Association, which provides free medical care to underserved areas around the world, and half to Khalsa Aid, which provides support to people victimized by natural and man-made disasters.
As of Sept. 1, Sandhu said all revenue raised by “Kisaan” will go toward funding a scholarship she created in her grandfather’s name, open to undergraduate and graduate students in all majors.
The children’s book also features a brief explanation of the farmers’ protest, adapted from an essay Sandhu’s 14-year-old niece, Mia Kaur Sandhu, wrote for class. Mia also helped design the characters Simran and Sehaj, who are also featured in her aunt’s first two books.
In an email, Mia spoke passionately about the challenges faced by farmers and the impact that helping her aunt with “Kisaan” had on her. Although she is only half Punjabi and doesn’t speak the language, she is proud of where she came from and who her ancestors are.
“My favorite thing that I learned about while working on the book was the bravery and humility that Bhaiji conveyed,” she wrote. “I learned from him that we need to remember who we are and where we come from. We need to support the people who support us. Farmers give us the food we need to survive; why can’t we repay them for the life they plant in us?”
Sandhu says she is inspired by Mia and her sister. They remind her why it is so important to have books that teach readers about Sikhism and Indian culture. She wants them and other second- and third-generation immigrants to understand their backgrounds.
When she was growing up in Silver Spring, Sandhu never saw her cultural or religious identity reflected in the books that filled her classroom. She and her brother were also bullied by children and adults alike. One time, one of her friends told her she’d heard from her parents that Sikhs cover their hair because they have lice. Another time, a gym teacher called Sikhism a “stupid religion” in front of her entire class.
Sandhu believes that sort of ignorance can be prevented if children learn about other cultures and religions when they’re young. Now, as an ESOL teacher with Montgomery County Public Schools’ Virtual Academy, Sandhu sees it as her responsibility to share books like “Kisaan” with her students.
Her friend recently told her to look at “Kisaan” as both a mirror and a window. It’s a mirror for little boys, like Sehaj, who cover their hair with turbans and are still learning about their cultural backgrounds, and it’s a window for people who are completely new to the Sikh religion and know little about India.
“This story has both purposes,” Sandhu said. “And it’s for both audiences.”
“Kisaan” is also for adult readers, Sandhu said. She just finished a 350-page dissertation she knows few people are likely to read. But the reason she loves children’s books is that they present ideas in a simplistic way that everyone can understand.
Anastasiia Sokolova, Sandhu’s illustrator, didn’t know anything about the protests in India before she started working on “Kisaan,” she said in an email. As she worked with Sandhu, however, she became interested in not only learning more about the protests but about Indian culture in general.
“I am certainly very proud to [have met] Dr. Sandhu and illustrated three of her books,” Sokolova wrote. “I believe that every book by Dr. Sandhu will be an excellent guide to the world of India and its multifaceted culture.”
Sandhu didn’t always plan on writing a children’s book about her grandfather and farmers, she said, but as a Sikh, she believes that God directs her. One day, she woke up, and it felt like God was the one who was writing the words that eventually became “Kisaan.”
Her grandfather moved to America in 1984. Although he ultimately became a U.S. citizen, she said he adamantly maintained his cultural and religious identity. When he arrived in the country, people told him that he would need to cut his hair if he wanted a good job, Sandhu said. But he said he would be fine with whatever work he found. He wound up getting hired at a 7-Eleven and working there for over a decade.
Education was also enormously important to her grandfather, Sandhu said. To honor him, she waited until she earned her doctorate in organizational leadership before she published “Kisaan,” so she could be identified as a “Dr.” on its cover. And when she defended her dissertation, she did so with her head covered.
“That to me was a huge tribute to him,” she said. “It just seemed like all these pieces fit together, and this is really what he wanted. It’s really what he wanted.”
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.