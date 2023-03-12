The Carroll Arts Center’s BrewHaHa Comedy Series continues with Brooklyn comedian Kyle Gillis live onstage at 8 p.m. March 16.
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Gillis’ unique brand of fast-paced standup comedy mixed with improv has been featured in the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, Red Clay Comedy Festival and Wild West Comedy Festival. In his 13 years of comedy, Gillis has performed at clubs and colleges, pranked his way onto a daytime talk show and opened for Tom Segura. He now hosts the monthly show “Ultimate Powerpoint Championship” and is preparing to record his first comedy special this year.
