The Brunswick Community Festival is a fundraiser for the Brunswick High School FFA Alumni Scholarship Program and will be at the Burkittsville Ruritan Club, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville, on Aug. 26 and 27.
The event is free, and no tickets are required.
Note that some activities, including the petting zoo, bounce house and food sales) will require on-site payment.
The headlining event will be the baked goods auction held on Saturday evening, but several family activities will keep guests entertained each day from 5 to 9:30 p.m., including a petting zoo, pony rides, moon bounce, games, trucks and tractors on display and a silent auction. Home Comfort, a bluegrass band, will perform Friday night, and a DJ will be onsite Saturday.
Entries will be accepted for any homemade creative projects and baked goods from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Only one entry per category per person is permitted. All entries will receive a ribbon. Baked goods will be displayed and auctioned off in the main Ruritan building and become the property of the Brunswick Community Festival upon entry acceptance. All other entries will be displayed in the festival tent and will need to be picked up on Saturday evening by the exhibitor. The Baked Goods Auction will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.
