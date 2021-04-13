Frederick County Public Libraries is marking 10 years of serving Brunswick in its current space by offering special prizes and party favors for curbside pick-up customers through Saturday, library officials announced Tuesday.
The Brunswick branch at 915 N. Maple Ave. was Frederick County's first LEED-certified building when it opened in 2011. Over the past decade, the branch has circulated more than 1.58 million books, TV shows, movies, music and more, per library officials. Additionally, nearly 129,000 attendees have participated in the 5,447 programs.
"While our library building is celebrating its 10th birthday this week, we're also celebrating being part of the Brunswick community for almost 60 years," Jenny Diaz, branch administrator at Brunswick, said in a prepared statement. "We are grateful for the supportive community that make working here so fulfilling and can't wait to celebrate with everyone at Curbside Pickup this week.”
Brunswick Branch Library first opened on April 20, 1963, at 317 Brunswick St. in the old West End School. The branch was replaced with the second Brunswick Library on April 9, 1989, at the current location, according to FCPL.
Beyond more traditional library offerings, the Brunswick branch also features the Myer Kaplon Photograph Collection of more than 2,200 local images from Brunswick resident Myer Kaplon taken between 1940 and 1978.
Moreover, the library in recent years began offering fishing pole rentals for card holders. The program began with the assistance of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and has been supported by Brunswick Sports & Apparel. Customers may borrow two fishing poles at a time for up to one week. Fishing licenses are required for anyone over the age of 16 and are available at Brunswick Sports & Apparel at 302 W. Potomac St. in Brunswick.
Of this week's festivities, FCPL spokeswoman Samantha Jones said, "Staff will be handing out a large range of prizes for all curbside pickup customers based on the age level of the customer, including everything from bubbles and train-themed flashlights to FCPL branded apparel."
— Trevor Baratko
