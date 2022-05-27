Steve Galleher started 2022 by realizing a youth dream.
The Brunswick resident summited Mount Kilimanjaro and capped off his experience by taking a safari in Serengeti National Park, both of which are in Tanzania, Africa. The 38-year-old left for the excursion on Jan. 26 and spent 19 days in Africa.
Galleher, who works in water purification for Frederick County as well as being a volunteer firefighter in Brunswick, had only climbed in the U.S. with previous experience in the Rocky Mountains, the Appalachian Trail, Shenandoah National Park and Old Rag Mountain in Virginia.
He had wanted to climb Kilimanjaro, the tallest freestanding mountain in the world, since high school.
“I saw it [as a way] to challenge myself and push myself more,” Galleher said.
He completed the climb through the expedition company Kandoo Adventures and traveled with one other client, a guide and a porter who carried food, water, cooking equipment and a table and chairs.
“It’s extensive and definitely impressive, what they can carry,” Galleher noted.
He spent 10 months preparing for the trip, which included setting up airfare, getting vaccinations, and buying new gear and testing it out. He said he had only climbed wearing tennis shoes in the past, so he needed boots, a low-temperature sleeping bag and clothes that work well for layering. He practiced climbing on a section of the Appalachian Trail called “the roller coaster,” since it had lots of ascents and descents.
Galleher had to go through the Embassy of Tanzania to get a travel visa and a permit to go into Kilimanjaro National Park. He did not have to pass any type of fitness test prior to the climb but said his oxygen levels were checked in the mornings and evenings.
The biggest physical challenge was the altitude, which can cause nausea, lightheadedness and headaches. Galleher had prescription medicine in case he felt really ill but never got to the point of taking it.
“I’m glad I had it as a security blanket, but I’m glad I didn’t need it,” he said.
His girlfriend, Emily Adams of Leesburg, Virginia, said she was both impressed and sympathetic by his process of getting his body ready for the climb — which included going to the gym one to two times a day, not drinking any alcohol, not eating most carbohydrates, and only eating between noon and 8 p.m. She said they also started taking regular Sunday walks.
“It was good exercise for him and also something we could do together to help get him ready,” Adams said.
She calls herself an “occasional” hiker, but not to the point of Kilimanjaro — not a mountain “that high or that cold.”
Galleher said he thought about completing the climb with his brother but ultimately determined it was important for him to do it on his own. He said the experience of climbing several days in a row was a challenge mentally, not just physically. Climbers also go through a wide range in temperatures since the bottom of the mountain is a rainforest and the top is ice- and snow-capped. He said it was in the high 80s when he started and around 15 degrees when he reached the top.
They arranged the trip so they would reach the top of the mountain just in time to see the sunrise.
“It was emotional, because I had wanted it for so long,” said Galleher, who added that he also felt a major sense of relief.
Since it was so cold, Galleher said they were only at the summit for about two hours before they started their trek back down. He’d learned that more injuries occur during the descent because there is a lot of loose ground from snow and volcanic rock. “If you fall toward the downhill side, there’s nothing to stop you,” he said.
Outside of some bruised toenails, Galleher had no injuries from the experience.
He also kept a travel journal, which he said might be the most cherished part of his journey. Every day, he logged memories, challenges, interesting sights, where he was feeling sore, what he ate for dinner, and conversations he had with the other man on the hike.
He decided to leave for the safari immediately after the climb since he figured he was already there and it was a one-in-a-lifetime experience. Galleher completed the six-day safari with a guide. They traveled through the Serengeti, Lake Manyara National Park, Tarangire National Park and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, spending a few days in each location.
“I wanted it to be almost a reward after a long week of climbing,” he said.
He stayed in a large tent in an area that had no barriers from wildlife. This meant hearing lions and hyenas at night and walking outside to see a giraffe eating from a tree.
He recognized that there could always be some element of danger in that type of situation, but he also knew the chances of an attack were low since there are so many other resources for the animals. That said, he was instructed not to wander out at night. The closest he ever got was about 20 yards from a lion, 20 feet from an elephant and about 30-40 yards from a hippopotamus.
“It was just a feeling of seeing what else is out there,” he said. “You hear them, you know they’re there, but I never felt threatened.”
Galleher hopes to at some point hike to the base camp at Mount Everest in Asia. This is where climbers wait before they go up Everest, as well as being a popular hiking destination. He said the most surprising part of his experience in Africa was seeing the difference between the local agriculture community compared with what he experienced as a tourist. He recommends the experience to anyone interested.
“I definitely plan to go back.”
