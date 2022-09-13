Lura Johnson 2.jpg

Lura Johnson

 Katya Chilingiri and Mehdi Shabeighi

Steinway artist Lura Johnson is celebrated by critics and audiences for her insightful, emotionally impactful performances. A featured soloist for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and more, Johnson captures, distills and powerfully communicates the spirit and personality of the music she performs.

She’ll present selections from her visionary solo project, “The Art of Prelude and Fugue,” at the Carroll Arts Center at 2 p.m. Sept. 18. This performance is part of the Arts Center’s new Sunday Classics Series, a set of monthly chamber music concerts on Sunday afternoons.

