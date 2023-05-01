The finale of the Carroll County Arts Council’s Sunday Classics Series is a Friday night concert from Andrew Balio, principal trumpet for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at the Carroll Arts Center.
Orchestral trumpeter Andrew Balio has been principal trumpet of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra since his appointment to the position by Yuri Temirkanov in 2001. In this recent year, he was guest principal with the Chicago Symphony and the Hong Kong Philharmonic. For the 2014-15 season, he was the principal of the Oslo Philharmonic under the baton of Vasily Petrenko. From 1990 to 1993, he served as principal of the Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de México; and in 1993, Zubin Mehta appointed him principal of the Israel Philharmonic, where he stayed through 2001. The 1999-2000 season had him serving additionally as principal of the Bergen Philharmonic when not needed in Israel.
Balio has been a frequent soloist since his earliest days as a student, having made his debut at the age of 15 playing Haydn’s Concerto with the Milwaukee Symphony in his home state of Wisconsin. Over the years, he has appeared as soloist with various orchestras in Europe, the U.S., South America and Asia under the batons of noted conductors Mehta, Venzago, Herbig, Temirkanov, Rozhdestvensky, Lintu, Stenz and McGeegan. His Carnegie Hall solo debut, an important milestone for musicians, came in 2013 in the company of the Moscow Chamber Orchestra and Maestro Constantine Orbelian. Naxos has recently issued his first solo recording, the Weinberg Trumpet Concerto with the St. Petersburg Symphony, inaugurating a string of other recording projects planned to document his repertoire.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for ages 25 and under and ages 60 and up.
Buy tickets at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or by calling the box office at 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.