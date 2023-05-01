Andrew Balio.jpeg

Andrew Balio

The finale of the Carroll County Arts Council’s Sunday Classics Series is a Friday night concert from Andrew Balio, principal trumpet for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at the Carroll Arts Center.

Orchestral trumpeter Andrew Balio has been principal trumpet of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra since his appointment to the position by Yuri Temirkanov in 2001. In this recent year, he was guest principal with the Chicago Symphony and the Hong Kong Philharmonic. For the 2014-15 season, he was the principal of the Oslo Philharmonic under the baton of Vasily Petrenko. From 1990 to 1993, he served as principal of the Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de México; and in 1993, Zubin Mehta appointed him principal of the Israel Philharmonic, where he stayed through 2001. The 1999-2000 season had him serving additionally as principal of the Bergen Philharmonic when not needed in Israel.

