The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Weinberg Center for the Arts at 3 p.m. July 23 as part of Music For Maryland: Frederick County.
Suave French dances, Finnish fireworks, German precision, British muscle — this program shows off the enormous power and range of the BSO. Recent masterpieces by superstar composer Jessie Montgomery and Baltimore’s Jonathan Leshnoff add American voices to this majestic world tour, and Mozart’s Magic Flute supplies a dose of otherworldly wonder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.