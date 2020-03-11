Sometimes it takes a village to write, direct and stage a production.
In the case of the Academy of Fine Arts at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, the size of the village is upwards of 70 students in four focuses, along with teachers and staff. And it will all come together Thursday for AFA’s Cabaret at the high school.
This year, 10 students came up with the concept and wrote the production in the theater class. Seniors Thomas Campbell and David Norris, both 18, are part of the group.
Also credited for the script are fellow theater students Dyland Speirs, Alyssa Parrell, Alasia Hicks, Wilson, Seltzer, Hayden Hamptman, Shaylee Chubin, Audrey Kilgore and Hannah Worley.
The Academy for Fine Arts offers rigorous, small classes at the high school for those who want to pursue a focus in dance, music, theater and visual arts. Students from all focuses showcase their talents in the cabaret.
David said every year AFA does a cabaret with the theme focused on a different decade. Last year, it was the 1970s. The year before, the 1980s.
“Last year, we got a script and then we just added music in,” he said. “This year, they actually said, ‘Hey, write the script.’”
This year’s cabaret is a comedy murder mystery that takes place in the 1920s and centers around a gangster named Roscoe. The 10-person group started working on the script Feb. 3. Within two weeks, they had completed the first draft, David said.
After getting approval and feedback from their teachers, they then started handing out the parts for themselves. David plays Roscoe’s wife Karen, while Thomas is the bartender. The other focuses, like dance, music and visual arts, all contribute to the event.
“We’re all coming together, even though it’s different subjects that we don't normally study,” Thomas said. “Like we’re putting together different dance numbers and we’re even singing in the last song.”
At intermission, Thomas said the actors and actresses will go out into the audience and stay in character.
“And they can ask people questions that are brought up in the interrogation,” he said. “So it's a little bit improv the night of.”
Visual art students have also produced artwork that will be on display and up for auction.
Thomas said he likes that he and his classmates wrote the script.
“I love the fact that we actually worked on it because it really feels like more personal to us,” he said. “And that way, if something isn't working the way we imagined it in our heads, or we realize that's not really possible, we have the ability to change that. We have the ability to fix that. That's the thing that's really like a breath of fresh air.”
With all the hard work the students have put in to make the one-night-only event a success, both David and Thomas said they are looking forward to the audience’s reaction.
“I hope that the audience enjoys the show. I hope that the jokes land because that's really the purpose of the script,” David said. “... I really hope that the artists get their pieces auctioned off. I hope the dance is good. I really just hope everything goes well and that the audience at least enjoys the show.”
This will be the last cabaret of their high school careers, so it’s also a personal show for them.
“It feels like it's something we did together ... It was really like the students were making art and then now we get to show it to the world,” Thomas said. “And that's something that's really special and personal. You don't really get that experience too often.”
