“Isn’t that something?”
Those were the words of Cafe 611 owner Randy Jones as he reflected on 40 years of his establishment in downtown Frederick. Marveling at the milestone, he continued to ponder how far he and his restaurant/music venue have come as the decades of existence kept piling up.
“It’s pretty cool,” Jones added. “It’s such a blessing.”
That blessing will be celebrated July 10 when Cafe 611 hosts a gathering aimed at recognizing its four decades of existence. Beginning at 2 p.m., the afternoon will feature speakers as well as music that spans the past 40 years.
Joining Jones onstage will be Fred Humbert, who got the venue — then called The City Room — off the ground back in 1982. Including Humbert was important to the celebration, Jones noted, as he wants to acknowledge both where the venue came from and where it is today. Humbert, meanwhile, was happy to reflect upon the evolution of a business he began after deciding to close down another bar, Carroll Creek Dam, in the early ‘80s.
“We would have a lot of local folks play,” Humbert explained while talking about the early days of his new business. “We would bring in some regional acts, but people like Livingston Taylor and Jonathan Edwards and NRBQ played there, too. 611 was one of the earlier places that had concerts, and then when Randy and his group eventually bought it, they started doing music ever since they got in there.”
As part of the anniversary, Jones said he hopes Humbert will talk about how the venue looked and operated when he initially opened it, while Jones will talk about what it’s been like to own it since he took over in 2006. Jones hopes his son will speak, too, and address what the venue might look like 20 years from now. The event will be free to the public, and hors d’oeuvres, light snacks and refreshments will be available. In all, the celebration will go until about 5 p.m., as everyone is welcome to come discuss all that was, all that is and all that Jones and his family hope it will be as Cafe 611 marches toward another 40 years.
“It’s pretty cool to track down the hub who owned it 40 years ago and get together to have this celebration,” Jones shared with enthusiasm. “It’s pretty unique. If Fred didn’t do what he did 40 years ago, I couldn’t do what I’m doing 40 years later.
“A lot of the honor goes to Fred,” he added. “So many parts of the building that he transformed, we use today. We wanted him to know we appreciate what he did. We want him — and everyone — to come and feel like they’re part of the Jones family by the time they leave.”
