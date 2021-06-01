Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade is planning to introduce four new kinetic sculptures to its Carroll Creek year-around exhibit in April 2022.
“The kinetic sculptures currently displayed have been very well received by the community and, as planned, we intend to replace some of those sculptures with equally impressive new ones,” said Bernard Gouin, chairman of Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade.
Regional artisans are invited to submit their designs before 5 p.m. Aug. 31.
Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade’s Artistic Review Committee will evaluate the designs based on creativity, composition, craftsmanship, diversity and impact before they are submitted to the City of Frederick for final approvals.
Details about this 2022 invitation, including the related application and agreement, are at carrollcreekkineticart.org/get-involved.
Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade is a not-for-profit, privately funded project initiated and managed by the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek in Frederick.
For more information, email Bernard Gouin at rotary@carrollcreekkineticart.org.
