The Washington County Museum of Fine Arts has announced a call for entries for the Cumberland Valley Artists and Cumberland Valley Photographers exhibitions. Entries will be accepted until 3 p.m. Nov. 9.
An annual tradition since 1933, the Cumberland Valley Artists and Cumberland Valley Photographers exhibitions showcase, celebrate and support artists of the Cumberland Valley region. Each year, hundreds of works are submitted for consideration for inclusion by exhibition jurors. The exhibitions will be on view from Feb. 11 to April 23, 2023.
The Best of Show Award for the Cumberland Valley Photographic Salon includes a $1,000 cash award.
Each photographer may submit up to four photographs. The Best of Show Award for the Cumberland Valley Artists Exhibition includes a $1,000 cash award. Each artist may submit up to four works.
This year’s jurors are Mary Morton for CVA and Leo Hsu for CVP.
Morton is curator and head of the French paintings department at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. She received her bachelor’s degree from Stanford University in history, and her doctorate from Brown University, concentrating on 19th and early 20th century European painting. Morton began her curatorial career in the European art department at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and then as associate curator of paintings at the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles. Her exhibition projects prior to arriving at the NGA include “Courbet and the Modern Landscape” (2006), “Oudry’s Painted Menagerie” (2007) and “The Spectacular Art of Jean-Léon Gérôme” (2010).
Hsu’s life has been spent with photography. He is the interim executive director of Silver Eye Center for Photography in Pittsburgh and is an instructor in the photography program at Carnegie Mellon University. He is a managing editor for the online photography resource Fraction Magazine and was the director of online development for the photojournalism/documentary photography magazine and website Foto8. Hsu holds a doctorate in anthropology from New York University and a certificate in the program in Culture and Media (New York). He has written extensively about photography and worked as a newspaper photographer.
