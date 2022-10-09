The Washington County Museum of Fine Arts has announced a call for entries for the Cumberland Valley Artists and Cumberland Valley Photographers exhibitions. Entries will be accepted until 3 p.m. Nov. 9.

An annual tradition since 1933, the Cumberland Valley Artists and Cumberland Valley Photographers exhibitions showcase, celebrate and support artists of the Cumberland Valley region. Each year, hundreds of works are submitted for consideration for inclusion by exhibition jurors. The exhibitions will be on view from Feb. 11 to April 23, 2023.

