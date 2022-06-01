Local artists Courtney Prahl and Whitney Dahlberg and downtown Frederick business The Muse announce a call for art for the 11th edition of their Lend A Hand charity art auction.
Each year, the artists partner with The Muse to come up with a theme around which the public creates small works of art. Canvases needed to create the art can be purchased at The Muse, which later sells the completed artworks during a silent auction. The full proceeds from the sale of canvases, as well as from the auction, are donated directly to a local nonprofit. Each year, the organizers choose a different charity, and this year, they will partner with local nonprofit I Believe in Me, Inc. for the Lend A Hand Auction.
I Believe in Me’s mission is to impact the growth and development of young people age 6 to 16. Functioning as an after-school program, the organization offers academic support, mentorship, community outreach and character development, with the goal of creating impactful future community leaders. Founded in 2016 by Aje Hill, I Believe in Me hopes to help its kids create pathways to a successful future.
Tying in to the idea of fostering confidence and self-esteem in young people to create a successful future, the artwork inspiration theme for this year's Lend A Hand is “I Believe in Me.” Participants are asked to create a work of art exploring who or what inspires them to believe in themselves and what makes them special.
Canvases are available for purchase at The Muse beginning June 1. Participants will have until Aug. 15 to complete their pieces and drop them off at The Muse. The artworks will then be on display from mid-September to Oct. 1. All pieces are available for bidding during a silent auction starting in mid-September and concluding at 9 p.m. during the October First Saturday.
Call 301-663-3632 for more information.
CALL FOR ART GUIDELINES
• Create a piece of art that explores the theme “I Believe in Me.” Who or what inspires you to believe in yourself, and what makes you special?
• People of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate, and all mediums are accepted. Art will be auctioned in the fall with all sales going to the charity. The closing date of the auction will be during First Saturday, from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1.
• A $20 nonrefundable entry fee includes the canvas and goes directly to I Believe in Me, Inc.
• All pieces must be delivered to The Muse, 19 N. Market St., no later than 6 p.m. Aug. 15.
• By submitting your work to The Muse, you are agreeing to allow The Muse to take full ownership over the piece until the time of sale. That includes the allowance of use for marketing purposes.
