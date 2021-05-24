Lend a Hand is an annual charity art auction sponsored by The Muse and local artists Whitney Dahlberg and Courtney Prahl. Each year, they create a theme inspired by their chosen nonprofit beneficiary and invite the community to create artwork based on the theme using canvases supplied by The Muse. Purchasing a canvas is how community members can register to participate, and the $20 canvas fee goes directly to the beneficiary.
After all completed canvases are returned to The Muse, they are mounted as an exhibit, and a silent auction on the artwork begins. All auction proceeds going to the beneficiary, which is City Youth Matrix this year, a community organization whose goal is to remove financial, transportation and cultural barriers to ensure all children are given the same opportunities.
All ages and skill levels are encouraged to register for the 10th annual Lend a Hand Art Auction, and all mediums are accepted.
This year’s theme is Hope.
The Muse has a bucket filled with “hopes” jotted down by members of the community. When you pick up your canvas, you’ll also draw a hope from the bucket to be used as inspiration for your piece.
A $20 nonrefundable entry fee includes the canvas and goes directly to City Youth Matrix.
All pieces must be delivered to The Muse, 19 N. Market St., Frederick, no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 15. By submitting your work to The Muse, you are agreeing to allow The Muse to take full ownership of the piece until the time of sale, including using your work for marketing purposes.
The closing date of the auction will be during October’s First Saturday, from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2.
Call 301-663-3632, or go to shopthemuse.com for mored information.
