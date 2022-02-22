The Carroll County Arts Council is looking for innovative artists, engineers, designers and anyone with a “sweet” sense of humor to enter the 15th annual PEEPshow, running April 8 to 18. This year’s show returns to the TownMall of Westminster in a new space. As always, voting will take place at both the live event and online.
The PEEPshow is a wonderfully wacky display of art inspired by the lovable, unnaturally colored marshmallow critters and shapes that invade store shelves before almost every holiday. The Arts Council will accept dioramas, sculptures and mosaics, as long as they include Peeps as the medium or subject matter. They will also accept entries utilizing photography, stop-action filmmaking, computer-generated art, drawings or paintings, as long as they feature Peeps as the primary subject matter.
In the interest of public health, this year’s live event will once again be held at the TownMall of Westminster in the store space next to Boscovs. Though smaller than last year’s space, the increase in square footage will still allow for wider spacing of the displays and one-way traffic flow. The Arts Council will adhere to all CDC and Maryland State COVID guidelines.
The top 10 entries with the most live and online votes combined will receive Audience Favorite awards, with the first place entry being named the Grand Prize winner. Additionally, a separate award will be given to the video entry with the most votes. Voting for video entries will only be available online. Artistic Excellence awards will be chosen by the Arts Council staff and Sponsor’s Choice awards will be selected by PEEPshow’s sponsor organizations.
Photos of previous years’ entries can be viewed on the Arts Council’s website. In the 2021 PEEPshow, more than 23,000 Peeps were used in the 134 entries. Last year’s Grand Prize winner was “Elvis Peepsley is in the Building,” by Kelly Soverns.
Decorators must register by March 22 and will be responsible for transporting their entry to the TownMall of Westminster. All live entries will also be featured online. Video entries will only be able to be viewed online. There is an entry fee of $10 and only one entry per person will be accepted. Registration is online only. Participants can find more information and register online at marshmallowpeepshow.com. Completed Peep creations must be delivered to the TownMall between March 24 and 26. For more information, call 410-848-7272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.