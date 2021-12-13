In observance of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day in March, the Berkeley Arts Council will present “Reflections of Gratitude,” a collection of works about women. The exhibit will be on display at the Berkeley Art Works, 116 N. Queen St., Martinsburg, West Virginia, from Feb. 23 through April 2, 2022.
The goal of this exhibit is to honor women whose achievements and contributions have enriched our lives and bettered our world. They are our role models, influencers, sources of strength, beacons of hope. They may be artists, educators, preachers, healers, engineers, scientists; they are mothers, sisters, grandmothers, friends; they exist in many roles and vocations, in public and private life. Whether historical or contemporary, who has that woman been for you?
Entries for this juried exhibit should pay tribute to women who have been influential in your life.
The deadline for entries is Jan. 14, 2022, at midnight. The exhibit is open to all visual artists throughout the continental United States, over the age of 18, working in any fine art or fine craft medium or technique. Entries must be original works of art that have been completed within the past three years and have not been exhibited at the Berkeley Art Works previously.
The entry fee is $35 for the first two works and $10 for each additional work, up to a maximum of four. Awards for Best in Show, Merit and Honorable Mention will be given.
For more information and to enter, visit berkeleyartswv.org.
