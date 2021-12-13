The Delaplaine Arts Center invites high school-aged students living or attending school in Frederick County to participate in the Annual Elizabeth Barker Delaplaine Award for Young Artists, affectionately known as the “Bettie Award” program.
The goals of the Bettie Awards Program are to help young artists gain experience in submitting their own artwork for review and exhibition; to provide an experience of having their artwork judged and understand the importance of presentation; and to provide an accomplishment that can be added to college, art school or professional applications.
To enter, students must submit a completed online application at delaplaine.org. The entered artwork must have been created in the past two year and any media is acceptable. The submission deadline is Feb. 1, 2022. There is no submission fee.
A jury of Delaplaine instructors will review the artworks submitted and select 10 pieces for an exhibit that will take place at the Delaplaine March 5 to May 1, 2022. Each finalist will be awarded $100. One finalist be selected by a second-round jury of made up of several artists from throughout the region as the 2022 Bettie Award Winner and will receive a $1,000 prize. The winner will be announced at the awards presentation and exhibition opening at 2:30 p.m. March 5.
Visitors to the exhibit will be invited to vote for their favorite piece, and the finalist who receives the most votes will be the 2022 Bettie Award People’s Choice Winner and will receive a $250 prize.
Bettie Delaplaine, the inspiration for the annual award, was a tireless advocate in support of the arts. Although she passed away in 2014, her legacy still impacts the Frederick County community. The award program continues her commitment to encourage young emerging artists.
For award program information and guidelines, visit delaplaine.org/exhibitions/opportunities/bettie-award, or call 301-698-0656.
Call for Art: Young artists award program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.